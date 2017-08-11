Ohio County relay for life is happening Friday night.

The event officially kicks off with opening ceremonies at 7. It will be going on all night long at Wheeling Park's Good Lake. 7News anchor Tate Blanchard will be the emcee for the evening.

The event helps to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society. The annual event draws hundreds and the most touching part is the survivor's walk.

We'll have more during 7News at 10 and 11.