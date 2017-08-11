Ohio County Relay for Life - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Ohio County Relay for Life

Posted: Updated:

Ohio County relay for life is happening Friday night.

The event officially kicks off with opening ceremonies at 7. It will be going on all night long at Wheeling Park's Good Lake. 7News anchor Tate Blanchard will be the emcee for the evening.

The event helps to raise awareness and money for the American Cancer Society. The annual event draws hundreds and the most touching part is the survivor's walk.

We'll have more during 7News at 10 and 11.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.