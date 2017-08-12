Hundreds Attend 27th Annual Adopt-A-Student Event

27 years; That's how long Bethlehem Apostolic Temple has been holding their annual Adopt-A-Student Program, which gives children the supplies they need heading back to school.



"We're trying to send them home with a smile and we're trying to do it in more than one way," said Reverend Darrell Cummings, Director of the North Wheeling Youth Center.



Through the program, children are given supplies at different times throughout the school year.

They receive everything from pencils to book bags, notebooks and rulers, to clothes and shoes, which has many local kids excited.



"I'm here to get school supplies," said Rylan, a 6-year-old participant,



"I want a bookbag, pencils, erasers, and stuff," said Josiah, a 7-year-old participant.



"I'm excited for getting notebooks, and pencils and everything like that, said Cordelia, a 9-year-old participant.



Last year, the program helped nearly 600 kids and that costs about $35 per child.

But it's all made possible through dozens of volunteers and many generous donations.



"I just like that I'm able to do it and I love to see them coming down and getting something. That way we know everybody in the Tristate area can go back to school with something good and something wonderful," said Fannie a three-time volunteer.

"This is a community event. You can see all different names of people who help with the community, some large, some small. But this is something that we're doing together and so all of us should take godly pride that we're investing in our youth because we believe that they're not only the future, but they're the present," said Rev. Cummings.



If you would like to help out, it's not too late. Supplies and monetary donations are still being accepted at the North Wheeling Community Dream Center.