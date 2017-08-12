Two dead after Helicopter Crash

In Charlottesville, VA a helicopter crashed 7 miles from where the protests were taking place.
Virginia State Police confirmed there are two fatalities connected to this incident, but nobody on the ground was injured. The cause of that crash is still under investigation at this time.
We'll continue to follow both these stories and update you as we learn more.
WTRF
