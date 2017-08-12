The Mumley Memorial Classic 5K kicked off Saturday morning with 171 participants.

This is the 19th year the race has been held in honor of Samuel Mumley, a coach and teacher, who served Ohio Valley kids for more than three decades. This year's first male finisher was Kyle Timko, and the first female finisher was Kelley Mortakis.

Wheeling Hospital served as the title sponsor and recognized two scholarship winners, Emma Lewis and Logan Williams. WTRF was also a proud sponsor.