Aaron's Community Days

Aaron's in Bridgeport hosted their second annual Community Days event which wrapped up around 5 Saturday evening on Wheeling Island.

The event had a ton of bouncy houses for children, free popsicles, backpacks for back to school, and the Wheeling Fire department and Sheriff's office showed up, as well.

Aaron's put on this event as a way to say thank you to the community for their continuous business.

"Today's event is just about giving back to the community, and letting them know we do appreciate their business and we appreciate them being here," said Aaron's general manager Jim McNeely.

McNeely says they had over 400 kids at the event today. He also tells 7news Aaron's is planning to continue putting on Community Days for the children of this community.