American Legion Post 89 Funday

In East Wheeling, the American Legion Post 89 is giving back to the community with a Funday event for the kids.

The group held a block party on 15th street with lots of activities for children to enjoy. The event is being put on by the Post Auxiliary, as a way to show that the American Legion isn't the place it was in the past and as a way to get involved in the community.

"This is our annual back to school kids fun day," said Post Commander Demetrius Lathon. "We give out school supplies to the community, just trying to show thanks and help out in the community anyway we can."

The event ran from noon to 4, and officials tell us nearly 200 kids showed up to receive supplies for school.