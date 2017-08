A man and woman are critically injured after police say their UTV crashed into a car in Toronto.

According to Toronto Police, the RZR UTV hit a car near Madison and Pierce Avenues, and the two people in the UTV were ejected.

They say the male, 23, and female, 20, were both critically injured and were flown to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

The person in the car (Ford Fusion), was uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.