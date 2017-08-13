Bridge to close Monday, local business reacts

Beginning Monday, the Bridgeport bridge connecting to Wheeling Island will be closed for a week while the railroad crossings are reconstructed.

Drivers will have to use alternative routes to get from Ohio to the Island, meaning some local businesses may not see as many people pass by.

Abby's Restaurant and Lounge sits on Zane Street, right by the end of the bridge on Wheeling Island.

The restaurant's West Virginia customers will not have to change anything, but the Ohio customers will have to take a completely different and less convenient route to get there.

Abby's Owner Joey Maroon says he is not concerned that the closure will affect his business. He thinks the repairs are necessary and will result in more pleasant travel for his customers.

"I don't think it will impact us because, honestly, it's something that needs to be done, and I'm so glad they're doing it. Thank you to West Virginia and Ohio for getting together and doing this because it is really bad. I think it will be better for our customers and better for their vehicles when they do come to the restaurant," said Maroon.

Maroon recommends customers coming from Ohio take the exit into downtown Wheeling, get back on Interstate 70 westbound and take Exit 0 onto Wheeling Island.

The closure is expected to be in place through Sunday, August 20, but inclement weather could affect the schedule.