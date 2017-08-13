Wheeling Jesuit University students bring gardens to community

Thanks to two Wheeling Jesuit students, the university campus and Petroplus Towers are now the homes of two large fruit and vegetable gardens.

Kailee Latocha and Halli Richards spent the summer planting and caring for the gardens as part of an internship.

Although neither of them are studying subjects related to gardening, they both say the experience has taught them helpful and meaningful skills that they will carry with them after the summer is over.

"Through this I've been able to see a connection in growing things from the ground up and have been able to appreciate nature and seeing things grow," said Richards.

"It's really helped me to learn how to work with people, and I think it's going to help me later on in life if I would want to start my own garden or anything like that. It's really been a great learning process," said Latocha.

Both girls say they have enjoyed working with the residents and employees at Petroplus Towers and hope they will continue to tend the garden after the internship is over.