Phone Lines Out in City of Cameron

The Marshall County Sheriff's Department wants residents to be aware that all phone lines in the City of Cameron are down as of Sunday night.
A fiber optic line is reportedly being worked on by the phone company, but no one is able to use their land lines or cell phones in the area.
There is someone stationed at the Cameron Fire Department in the case of an emergency.
There is no word on a restoration time.
WTRF
