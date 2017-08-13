Dozens Gather at Downtown Wheeling Vigil to Stand Against Racism and Violence

Dozens of people showed up at an impromptu vigil in Downtown Wheeling on Sunday night to voice their opposition to what is happening in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The event was held in front of Independence Hall at 7 p.m., and was organized by Marchers Ohio Valley Empowered (MOVE).

The group had signs and messages, and used speakers, singers, and prayers to express their concern about the situation in Charlottesville.

Martha Polinsky, Chairperson for MOVE, says nothing will get done if people continue to sit back quietly.

"We wanted to come out and stand against racism and stand against violence and show there are people everywhere in Ohio and West Virginia who don't condone that sort of thing and who are outraged by it," Polinsky said.

Another attendee, Darryl Clausell, said he was upset about the state of things."It saddens you to know that the reasons behind why all of this occurred, it still exists in 2017," he said.

The group plans to hold their next event, a march from Wheeling to Bridgeport, on August 26. The "Bridge the Gap March" will work to raise awareness for equal pay and healthcare for people living in the United States.