Top Honors Named At Board of Education Meeting

At Monday's Ohio County Board of Education meeting the 2017-2018 Teacher of the Year and 2017-2018 Service Personnel of the Year were announced.

Adrianne Manning is named the Ohio County Schools Teacher of the Year and Jeanne Wolfe is named the Ohio County Schools Service Personnel of the Year.

Manning started in Ohio County in 2007 and has served as the language arts and English teacher at both Bridge Street and Wheeling Middle School.

She is currently working at Wheeling Middle School, where she calls her fellow staff and students 'family,'

Wolfe started in Ohio County in 2010 as a secretary at Madison Elementary. Shen then worked at Woodsdale Elementary School in 2011 before moving full time to Wheeling Park High School in 2012.

Principal Amy Minch called Wolfe dedicated and a pleasure to work with.

Manning will travel to Charleston tomorrow to speak at the state capitol as a finalist for the West Virginia Teacher of the Year.