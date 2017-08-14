WWE Legend Ric Flair Hospitalized

(WSPA) – Ric Flair’s management team is asking for prayers after the professional wrestler was admitted to the hospital over the weekend.

The wrestling icon is reportedly in intensive care.

Melinda Morris Zanoni with Legacy Talent and Entertainment tweeted Saturday that Flair was in the hospital for routine monitoring and there was no reason to panic.

Zanoni asked for “prayers and positive energy” and said the wrestler is dealing with “tough medical issues” early Monday morning on Twitter.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues???? — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

The 68-year-old wrestler known as the Nature Boy is from Charlotte and both a WCW and WWE champion among other accolades.