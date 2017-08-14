Crews Responding to Another Hazmat Situation in St. Clairsville

Officials in Belmont County are responding to another hazmat situation in St. Clairsville.

This all started when five employees reported to work at 7 a.m. Monday at the city waste water treatment plant.

The hazmat audible alarm was ringing. They immediately left and went to the American Legion.

Cumberland Trail Fire Chief John Slavik says he immediately called in outside resources and Belmont County EMA.

They put out a call to everyone within a half mile radius on the Code Red Alerting System, saying to shelter in place and shut down all Air intakes but did not evacuate anyone.

Police set up roadblocks just telling anyone in cars who may may not have gotten the call.

Appears to be chlorine leak according to preliminary testing but as off 10:45 a.m. Monday, crews were still on scene.

It's also be brought to the attention of Chief Slavik that many people did not get the "reverse 911 call" because they do not have land line phones.

If you don't have a landline or would prefer the calls come to your cell phone, log onto Belmont County 911's website and click the CODE RED icon on the homepage to enroll your phone number.