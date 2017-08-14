Governor Justice Seeks Disaster Declaration for 12 Counties

Governor Jim Justice has asked President Trump to declare a major disaster for the state of West Virginia after recent storms that brought flooding, landslides, mudslides, and wind damage to a dozen counties.

Governor Justice asked President Trump for individual assistance in Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Ohio, and Wetzel counties, and public assistance in Doddridge, Monongalia, Preston, Randolph, Taylor, Tucker, and Tyler counties.

According to a press release, Governor Justice explained to the White House that preliminary damage assessments have determined that 161 homes were destroyed or suffered major damage in just four of those counties, while 557 residences received minor damage or were otherwise affected.

More than 20 roads in the northern part of the state were closed or damaged after at least three inches of rain triggered flooding and mudslides.

“Although it has not garnered the national attention of last year’s catastrophic disaster,” Governor Justice wrote, referring to the deadly and devastating June 2016 floods, “the survivors of this event absolutely need the Stafford Act and other federal agency assistance that can only be provided by your declaring this event a Major Disaster.”

A State of Emergency was set by Governor Justice on July 29th for Harrison, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Ohio, Taylor, Tucker, and Wetzel counties, implementing the State Emergency Operations Plan as well. He expanded his State of Emergency declaration on Aug. 7 to include Doddridge, Preston and Randolph counties.

Governor Justice said the assessments show that the federal aid is required “to restore the lives of those affected by this disaster to their pre-disaster condition.”

In his letter to the White House, Governor Justice praised first responders, including swift water rescue teams that performed dozens of successful missions during the July 28-29 storms. He also discussed the significant response and recovery operations of the West Virginia National Guard and the array of "extraordinary" assistance provided by at least a dozen member agencies of the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD).

While the disaster declaration request does not encompass the July 23rd flooding, which left two dead, the governor cited how that event had "left the state, especially the area struck by these storms, very vulnerable" to the sort of flash flooding triggered by the July 28-29 storms.