Suspected heroin overdose leads to funeral escort crash

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Authorities say that a driver overdosed on heroin behind the wheel and crashed into a police cruiser leading a funeral procession in West Virginia.



The Herald-Dispatch reports that Huntington police say a green sedan ran a red light and struck the cruiser driven by a reserve officer Saturday around 3:40 p.m. No one was injured and the cruiser was damaged but remains drivable.



According to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court, the driver is identified as a 44-year-old Hurricane woman who told police she'd injected heroin before driving. She was found unconscious and revived with naloxone.



The woman refused medical attention and was arraigned for misdemeanor DUI before being held in Western Regional Jail.



Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli says two passengers in the sedan were also cited for misdemeanors.



Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

