Brooke County BOE to Decide Fate of Seven Schools

The fate of seven elementary schools could be decided Monday evening.

The Brooke County Board of Education will vote on whether to consolidate the county's seven schools into four.

At a meeting held by the BOE last week, Brooke County Superintendent Toni Paesano Shute made a proposal to the board to consider downsizing. She said the main focus is to help with declining revenue and decreasing enrollment.

If this does happen, two schools will represent the North and two will represent the South. Officials believe this consolidation will help the county become more cost-effective, and have a tighter focus on individual student performance.

It is also believed that consolidation will better allow teachers to collaborate, will provide more programs, and will help the county remain fiscally responsible.

The Superintendent said this change is desperately needed, and she believes it is the right one.

"It's the right move for our students, and when we embrace this change and we don't focus on ourselves, but we focus on our children. Then, it always has to be the right move."

The proposed amendment will act as a transitional step for the county in reference to the county's 2010-2020 Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, to help Brooke County Schools reach their optimal potential.

The Board of Education is expected to vote on this amendment during Monday's 6:00 p.m. meeting.

