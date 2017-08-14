Local University Sees Exciting New Changes On Campus

Enrollment is up 11.5-percent this year at West Liberty University.

School officials attribute this to a number of positive changes around the university, including the addition of a men's soccer team and a women's acrobatic and tumbling team.

They have also upgraded their WiFi on campus.

Officials say that two dorms, Boyd and Rogers Hall, have been completely renovated over the summer, and are now offering single rooms.

The campus has also added a new Italian-themed restaurant called Slice of Life, and a convenience store for students called The Bear Necessities.

"I've been here a year and a half and it has been the most amazing experience to be here. And all the new programs and new initiatives and new facilities that we're offering come from students and faculty and staff. And we're able to take those ideas and turn them into something wonderful," said WLU's President, Dr. Stephen Greiner.

Brandon Morrison, a third year student from Huntington, said "It's just a better environment than previous years. You know every year something better's happening. More people moving in, more things to do on campus."

The university now offers masters programs in biology and criminology. They also offer a new Masters in Business Administration program that is done completely online.

This year, classes begin Saturday at the Highlands Center, and Monday on the main campus.

The last day to enroll is August 30.