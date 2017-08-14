Help Local Young Mothers During Celebrity Server Event

This Thursday, there's a way you can help young ladies who are dealing with being single moms.

YoungLives is an organization committed to helping young moms who are 21 and younger feel as if they belong, have value, and know that they're loved. the organization is hosting a celebrity server event from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Thursday at the Elm Grove Pizza Hut.

All of the tips brought in during the event will go to YoungLives to continue their mission, "We meet with girls who are teen moms throughout the year. We do life skills

The event will feature fire trucks, police cruisers, and local heroes that your family can meet and take pictures with.we we have a camp for girls, and we create a community where they can come and learn and grow as teen moms," said Ohio Valley YoungLives Coordinator, Leah Mick.classes,

There will be local first responders, an Air Force captain, teachers and so much more there acting as servers. Tate Blanchard will also be one of the servers.

For more information visit the Ohio Valley YoungLives facebook page.