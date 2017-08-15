Major Heroin Arrest In Wetzel County - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Major Heroin Arrest In Wetzel County

Posted: Updated:

Early Tuesday morning a New Martinsville man is behind bars after a major drug arrest that crossed state lines.

According to New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil, this all started with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, but, the suspect, 25-year-old Thomas Hull, was arrested after a search warrant at 32 Ross Street in New Martinsville.

Police said they found 80 stamps of heroin worth $2,000. The New Martinsville Police Department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and their K-9 Neron.

Hull is being charged with possession with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance. He was being booked into the Northern Regional jail just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are still investigating at this time and we will be sure to keep you updated on this story.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.