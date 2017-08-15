Major Heroin Arrest In Wetzel County

Early Tuesday morning a New Martinsville man is behind bars after a major drug arrest that crossed state lines.

According to New Martinsville Police Chief Tim Cecil, this all started with the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, but, the suspect, 25-year-old Thomas Hull, was arrested after a search warrant at 32 Ross Street in New Martinsville.

Police said they found 80 stamps of heroin worth $2,000. The New Martinsville Police Department was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff's Department and their K-9 Neron.

Hull is being charged with possession with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance. He was being booked into the Northern Regional jail just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are still investigating at this time and we will be sure to keep you updated on this story.