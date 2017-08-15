West Virginia funding announced for 3 drug treatment sites

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Three substance use disorder programs in West Virginia are receiving $1.6 million in funding from the state.



The funding was announced by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, Bureau for Behavioral Health and Health Facilities.



The funding includes $700,000 for a 10-bed long-term residential treatment program for women in Brooke County, $594,000 for a six-bed short-term residential treatment program for women in Mercer County and $398,000 for a recovery residence for women in the Institute area of Kanawha County.



The state said the funding supports recommendations from the Governor's Advisory Council on Substance Abuse.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)