How to Protect your Kids from Lice as School Starts

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Jordan is about to start his first year in Pre-K, and he is excited about the new experiences awaiting him.
But Mom Corena Maiden has a little anxiety after visiting her son's new classroom.
"I saw a letter and a mother had notified that she found a couple nits in her daughters hair," said Corena.
Luckily for Jordan, his mom is ready and knows what to do. Lice are more attracted to clean hair and don't like oils. Don't share items that touch the head like combs or towels. Avoid activities that lead to head-to-head contact. And keep belongings like coats away from shared areas..
Kanawha County Schools Health Services say on their website that they have determined that "no-nit" policies are ineffective in controlling outbreaks of head lice. They say students found to have nits, after being treated for head lice, will no longer be excluded from the classroom.
The district also says students with infestations of live lice will be sent home and must be treated before returning to the classroom.
Here is more of their policy:
Read more here: https://kcs.kana.k12.wv.us/Article/564/pediculosis-head-lice-screening-procedures
WTRF
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.