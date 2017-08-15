Attorney General Warns College Students of Employment, Internship Scams

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging college students to be on the lookout for fake employment and internship ads when job hunting.

Many college students seek employment to offset the cost of college, while internships offer an opportunity to jump-start one's postgraduate career goals.

“It’s very admirable that students want to earn some extra money and get a head start on future career plans,” Attorney General Morrisey said in a press release. “However, I would urge them to be careful and make sure they are applying for legitimate positions.”

Students should be cautious with unsolicited emails. These emails may contain links to application websites that claim bank accounts and other personal information is necessary to receive payment.

Others may ask to transfer money to a third account.

Attorney General Morrisey reminds students that legitimate employers will not ask for financial account information.

Some red flags include bad grammar, punctuation, and sentence structure. Authentic employment and internship ads will be professional and spell checked.

Legitimacy should be verified with a thorough search of received email addresses and the company or internship agency.

Students should not accept a job that requires depositing or wiring money between multiple accounts. Giving away financial information could result in a scheme that could be used for money laundering.

The advice has been issued by the Attorney General's as part of the fourth annual Off to College Consumer Protection Week.