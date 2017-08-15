Local Group Takes a Stand Against Drunk and Drugged Driving

An event this weekend in Wheeling is taking a stand against drunk and drugged driving with a walk.

Wheeling MADD wants to get the word out that you don't have to be a mother to support this cause, you can be a son, daughter, sister, brother, or friend who has suffered a tragedy from drunk driving.

All walkers and bikers, kids, and even pets are invited to the non-competitive 5K event.

The bike course is about 20 miles.

The walk will start at 9 a.m. with activities after. A DUI simulator will be there from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control administration, a victim tribute and also a counselor will be on hand for victim assistance.

"We have folks that are always out patrolling checking for DUIs and looking for things like that, and what a better way for us to get involved as law enforcement then to support a mission that is going to end drunk driving and if we can support a mission that is going to end drunk driving, and if we can support that or help that in any way as law enforcement we're going to do that," said Sergeant Josh Sanders, Wheeling Police Department.

"Our biggest thing is we encourage others to come you know we're here to support them with any way they need. Morally, the funds will help with any kinds of funeral costs, other things that may occur with a DUI crash," Jody Miller, MADD founder said.

Tickets are $25 each and you can still register.

You can go to walklikemadd.org/wheeling, or call 304-281-2193 and all of the proceeds stay right here for Ohio Valley families.