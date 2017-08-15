New Philadelphia Police Search for Missing Woman - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

New Philadelphia Police Search for Missing Woman

The New Philadelphia Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing and endangered adult female.

According to a post from police, Kayla Marie Kaylor-Ramey has not been heard from by family since July 14.

Kaylor-Ramey is 26-years-old, 5'6", 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the New Philadelphia Police Department at 330-343-4488.

Police say they would just like to make contact with her and check her well-being so that her family can be assured of her safety.

