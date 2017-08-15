TRAFFIC: I-70 Eastbound Closed Due to Multiple Accidents

According to Ohio County Sheriff's Department, both lanes of I-70 Eastbound in Pennsylvania are closed due to two separate crashes.

Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard said that the first crash occurred when a tractor trailer rolled onto its side, causing a diesel spill.

Per PA State Police, they're closing I-70 E in PA due to a crash. Please watch for congestion approaching the state line. (115) — OhioCountyWVSheriff (@SheriffOhioCO) August 15, 2017

The second accident occurred near Exit 1 in PA. Officials say that Lifeflight helicopters have been called in to assist in that accident.

Traffic is reportedly backed up into Ohio County.

Officials are urging drivers to watch for congestion approaching the state line.