Pop-up farmers market brings fruits and vegetables to children

Students at the Glen Dale Child Development Center were paid a special visit by the Grow Ohio Valley mobile farmers market Tuesday afternoon.

It is all part of a program with the WVU Extension Service, USDA, and SNAP-Ed to get kids better acquainted with fruits and vegetables.

The students were each given a tote bag with a vegetable scrubber, recipe cards, and vouchers for $4 worth of food that they got to pick out themselves.

"We really like the kids to come out and pick out what they want to eat without the influence of their parents. Parents will say, 'Oh, you don't like that.' Maybe they'll try something new. Maybe they'll just buy something based on the color or what it looks like, but it really will help them hopefully try more fruits and vegetables," said Molly Poffenbarger, Adult Educator for Marshall and Ohio Counties with WVU Extension Services.

The child care markets will be popping up throughout the state thanks to some funding from the Eye Foundation of America. The local WVU Extension Service is working to organize more in the Ohio Valley.