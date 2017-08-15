Ohio County Public Library Offers Free Solar Eclipse Glasses

The solar eclipse is less than a week away and here in the Ohio Valley, we'll get to see part of this awe-inspiring event.

But officials are currently warning people about the dangers of staring at the sun too long.

Officials said the most important thing when watching the solar eclipse is to make sure you can see after it's over.

The best way to do this is wearing certified solar eclipse glasses, which the Ohio County Public Library is now offering to the public.

Library officials said they have 250 free pairs of glasses for people to use. They'll be given away on a first come first serve basis.

But why are the glasses even necessary?

Studies show watching the solar eclipse can do some serious damage to your eyes including blurred vision, a spot in your vision, or worst case scenario, vision loss.

Director of Adult Programming Erin Rothenbuehler said she's been very hands on in making these glasses available to local residents.

She believes it's crucial for people to protect their eyes.

"It's important that they wear them while looking at the solar eclipse because looking at the sun unprotected can cause eye damage immediately. So, you should always have some sort of protection when you are looking at the sun and the solar eclipse glasses provide that," Rothenbuehler said.

This event will happen early Monday afternoon when nearly half of the sun will be blocked by the moon's shadow.

The Library will also be showing NASA's live broadcast of the event, so if you want to see the full solar eclipse, make sure to stop by.