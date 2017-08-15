Popular Clothing Brand Hosts Fundraising Event for Flood Victims - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Popular Clothing Brand Hosts Fundraising Event for Flood Victims

The popular clothing brand Lularoe will be hosting a fundraiser this week in Wheeling for those affected by the flash flooding a few weeks ago.

Four consultants from the company will be in Centre Market this Friday selling their popular leggings, dresses, skirts, and other items.

They say they will have plenty of inventory to sell.

Organizers say they want to do this because they can see help is needed.

"I saw all of the devastation first hand and all of everything that was done down there, and I wanted to help, we all wanted to help in some way," said Rebecca Kolinski, Lularoe Consultant.

The fundraiser will be held this Friday August 18th from 7-10 p.m. at Centre Market in Downtown Wheeling.

The money raised from the event will go to the flood relief in McMechen.

