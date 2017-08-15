Brooke County Schools Hands Out 1,200 Chromebooks To Students

Tuesday was the first day of school for students in Brooke County, but the day was a little different than normal.

1,200 Chromebooks were given out to students in grades 4, 5, 8, and 9.

Officials said their ultimate goal is to get Brooke County students to a one-on-one ratio with technology.

So, after years of research to find something economical and effective, officials have decided to go with Chromebooks.

Studies show that Chromebooks through Google Docs are actually cheaper than most textbooks.

They're also user-friendly and have a great battery life, which officials said is one of the decisions that led them to Chromebooks.

Brooke County Schools Director of Technology Rob Robinson said he's very excited to kick off this pilot program.

He hopes the devices will allow for better communication and interaction between students and teachers.

He also believes these new devices will tie into the state's plan of integrating more technology into schools.

"The state of West Virginia wants to move to a one-to-one because it's a technology society. They want to look for avenues for the kids to express themselves, avenues for them to do some self-study at home because the Chromebooks are cloud based, so we're really working toward that goal," Robinson said.

Officials said if all goes well this year, they're hoping every student in Brooke County will have a Chromebook starting in August 2018.