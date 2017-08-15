Tiny Houses Up and Coming on Wheeling Island

Tiny houses combined with community gardens. It's a concept that could soon take root on Wheeling Island.

Martin Wach of Wheeling is the man with the plan. He's teaming up with Weaver Barns, Main Street Bank and others to make it happen.

Wach says there are 100 empty lots on Wheeling Island. He says millennials, retirees, minimalists, veterans and others would be perfect for a tiny house on a lot. And on the rest of the lot, they'll have, not a lawn to mow, but an urban garden, to nourish themselves and others.

"My main emphasis as a gardener is to build a really neat garden. This adds a dimension to it that's never been thought of before. It adds a dimension of a nice house on a beautiful garden. And my goal is to landscape all these empty lots and little tiny lots and really bring them back on line with beautiful plants and flowers and vegetables and so on," Wach said.

His Tiny House prototype is at the Seeing Hand Association's garden on South Broadway Street.

It's open every Saturday for tours.

He says the land plus the tiny house, in each case, would cost $35,000 to $50,000.

He says they come complete with bathrooms and kitchens, and in case of flood, they are moveable.

For more information, call (347) 210-0797.