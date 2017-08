Making a pinhole solar eclipse projector.

This is a very simple and easy way to spend some quality time with your family or it's a great back-to-school project for kids.

What you'll need to do this project:

An empty cereal box

white printer paper

aluminum foil

scissors

pencil

tape

small nail (or other small sharp object, kids have an adult use this item)

Then to make your projector watch this video and follow along.