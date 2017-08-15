Teachers Best Practices for Back-to-School Success

Excellent teachers are all across the Ohio Valley working hard to make sure your kids are successful during the entire year.

Two veteran teachers in the classroom on the Hilltop say they set themselves apart by thinking like their students. Second grade teacher Diana Rice says from the first day of school to the last she's working on self-confidence in her classroom and the kids don't even know it, "I try to encourage setting goals and to work towards those goals and so there will be times whenever I set a goal and I'll ask the kids to help me and so we'll do some yoga or we'll do some running laps in the back parking lot and they think it's cool to help their teacher to practice and to achieve a goal," said Rice.

Kindergarten teacher Jennifer Litzenberger says she's working on the fundamentals, "Read, read, read, read, read. It's the best thing you can do. It teaches them you know about sentences, the comprehension, talk to them about the books, all of those good things you can never read too much," Litzenberger said.

Jennifer says her best students are engaged outside the classroom too, "It's always important I think to get the kids involved, even if you know you want to be at home with your child which is awesome, get them in a library class, get them in dance, get them in baseball, so they are out with other children they know to let go, it always helps."

What if your child is struggling? Diana says don't hit the panic button, "I just try to encourage them to not stress to not panic because their child is still a little 7-year-old or a 6-year-old."

Both Diana and Jennifer agree the number one thing you can do for your kids is be involved, "And we always say if there's ever a question you know go ahead contact your child's teacher, sometimes misunderstandings get played out, stay involved. Make sure they're doing their homework, make sure they're getting their sleep. Make sure you know you can do what you can at home and then when we have them here we're going to make sure that they're learning and having fun and feeling confident," Litzenberger.

Teachers at West Liberty Elementary say the beginning of the year is the best time to invest in your kids and encourage their love of learning.

