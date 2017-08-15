Animals Up Close: The Lemurs of Oglebay's Good Zoo

The Oglebay Good Zoo houses animals from across the globe, and this week's featured animal takes us to Madagascar for 'Animals Up Close'.

The ring-tailed lemur and mongoose lemur both have long tails, but the ring-tailed lemur is very distinct with black and white rings, "Their tails were striped just like a zebra!" said Animal's Up Close winner, Jed.

Jed and his little sister Joplin met the lemurs up close and fed them grapes and blueberries. In the wild, both species of lemur eat primarily fruits and leaves, "So ring-tail lemurs, mongoose lemurs, all the lemurs like to stay nice and neat and tidy. So when they eat fruit, like like to take it in the back of their mouth," one of the zoo curators said.

Female and male ring-tailed lemurs look the same, but you can tell mongoose lemurs apart by the color of their chin. Females are white, and males are orange, "Do you guys know what kind of noises cats make? Meows--and so they make a noise like that. And then the mongoose lemurs that are hanging out with me make snort noises. Do you guys know another animal that snorts? A pig," said the curator and the kids.

"There are 65 species and about 150 animals here at the Oglebay Good Zoo. You can check them out 7 days a week. The Oglebay Good Zoo is open Monday through Friday from 10 to 5, and 10 to 6 on weekends.

You can also schedule an up-close encounter with up to three animals by calling (304)243-4100.