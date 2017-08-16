Local Group Comes Together to Bring Hope, Awareness to Substance Abuse Problems

A group of faith and community leaders are coming together to help raise awareness and hope on the area's substance abuse problem.

The 3rd annual West Virginia Day of Hope will take place on Sunday September 17th.

The goal is to promote a drug free life style throughout the Mountain State. They are inviting all of their members to observe the day in many ways including candle-light services, prayers, vigils, fundraisers, and donations to recovery organizations.

"It is a stigmatized issue, so it is very difficult to say 'Okay, I want to get completely behind this behind this.' But when you break the stigma you can have some powerful events where people work together, pray together., things of that nature," said Rev. Joel Richter with the Christ Lutheran Church.

The event is put on by the Community Impact Coalition and the West Virginia Council of Churches.

It takes place each year on the third Sunday of September.