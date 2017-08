Crews are currently on the scene of a single vehicle accident along I-70.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car traveling westbound on I-70 lost control and overturned near mile marker 210.

A bystander reportedly helped the passengers out of the car.

@OSHP that car caught on fire, and bystanders actually helped the passengers get out of the car. There are multiple victims @WTRF7News — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) August 16, 2017

Lieutenant James Faunda says that Lifeflight will be landing to transport one passenger with serious injuries.

Drivers traveling westbound should expect delays.