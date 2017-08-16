B&O Tax to Generate Big Money for City of Wheeling

A unanimous vote by the Wheeling City Council is expected to generate a big tax revenue for the city.
Alecto Healthcare Services will pay 17-cents for every $100 in profit at Ohio Valley Medical Center. Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said that's about double the rate Alecto requested to pay.
Previously, OVMC was a non-profit and currently, Wheeling Hospital is a non profit, so no hospitals were paying B&O taxes to the city.
$3 million is planned to be invested in upgrading the parking garage, coming from a $5 million tax bond sale from Alecto.
A spokesperson for OVMC released this statement:
"We appreciate what has been a very good working relationship with the City, which was evidenced by this vote. As a for-profit entity, Alecto will be paying its fair share of taxes, which will provide the City with a new and reliable stream of revenue that does not exist with not-for profit hospitals."
WTRF
