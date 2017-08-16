Unanimous Vote by Wheeling City Council Expected to Generate Big Tax Revenue

A unanimous vote by the Wheeling City Council is expected to generate a big tax revenue for the city.

Alecto Healthcare Services will pay 17-cents for every $100 in profit at Ohio Valley Medical Center. Vice Mayor Chad Thalman said that's about double the rate Alecto requested to pay.

Previously, OVMC was a non-profit and currently, Wheeling Hospital is a non profit, so no hospitals were paying B&O taxes to the city.

$3 million is planned to be invested in upgrading the parking garage, coming from a $5 million tax bond sale from Alecto.

A spokesperson for OVMC released this statement: