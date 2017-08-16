"VIP Experience" Tickets Unveiled For Upcoming Show "Ticket To Nashville" At Capitol Theatre

The jukebox musical "Ticket To Nashville" will be presented live at Wheeling's Capitol Theatre September 22-24.

But fans can upgrade their enjoyment of the show with a series of extra perks just announced.

The musical that includes country music classics is a love story about a young man torn between his hometown sweetheart and his desire to go to Nashville to become a star.

With a "VIP Experience" ticket, you can attend receptions with the cast, get commemorative items and more.

"Not only will you get preferred gold seating at the show of your choice, but you'll also be able to attend a number of events and after every performance at night we have what's called a meet and greet reception where you actually get to go backstage and you get to meet, talk, take pictures with cast members," said Robin Capehart, producer.

VIP ticket holders will also get a T-shirt, a promotional bag and a weekly newsletter.

VIP tickets are $100.

To obtain a VIP Experience ticket, log on to www.tickettonashvilleshow.com/VIP.

For regular tickets, visit www.capitoltheatrewheeling.com.