Life of Bellaire K9 Honored at Ohio Memorial

Bellaire Police K9 Marcus, who passed away last year after nearly eight years of service to the department, will be remembered on a memorial at the Ohio Police K9 Memorial in Amelia, Ohio.

Patrolman Rusty Cunningham, Marcus's handler, was notified, and received a Certificate of Remembrance and a coin from the memorial in recognition of devoted and selfless dedication in service to the community.

K9s who have died in the line of duty, retired, passed away, or are still serving are honored at this memorial.

The public is able to visit the memorial at www.ohiopoliceK9memorial.com.