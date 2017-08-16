Vice President Mike Pence to Visit West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a visit to the Mountain State at the end of the month.

According to a spokesperson for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce, Vice President Pence will be addressing the Annual Meeting and Business Summit for the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce on August 30th at the Greenbrier

The West Virginia Chamber Annual Meeting and Business Summit is the largest gathering of business, industry, financial, and political leaders from around our state.