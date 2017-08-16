Keeping Kids Safe on the Field and at Home

Fall means football across the Ohio Valley, and with that comes the potential for injuries.

Whether it's practice for a contact sport or even just playing at home, there are some things you need to know to keep your kids safe while having fun.

During the back-to-school season, children are busy running around in the hot sun, which means staying hydrated is key, "If there is any doubt, keep them out."

Athletic Trainer for the Linsly School, John Giovengo tells us the idea of concussions remains one of their top concerns. The Ohio Valley Athletic Association is partnered with Wheeling Hospital to keep kids safe, "Wheeling Hospital has a really great program, that we have now been offering to the OVAC schools for 15 plus years, in which we go out to the high schools and do baseline impact testing, that's a great start. So when a kid, does get concussed we have the ability to test them again to see where they stand compared to their own personal baseline."

Technology in terms of preventing head trauma is continuing to advance, and coaches making sure their players stay safe, starting with technique, "Probably, the first and most important thing is that the coaches teach proper technique, it doesn't matter what you do if they're leading with their head and using their head as a weapon," Giovengo added.

Although we know all kids don't play contact sports these same guidelines apply to your kids as they play at home. Experts say time is the key to healing, "After seeing proper medical personal, what we do is have a return to play, so there is a several step process. Several days we take before a kid can return to play safely," Giovengo said.

Experts say if your child has suffered from a concussion in any way it's imperative for them to take the appropriate amount of time recover, before getting back into the action.

Doing this will cut down on the odds of suffering from other brain injuries later in life.