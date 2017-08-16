Community Kitchen Receives Big Donation to Continue Serving the Public

The Feeding Body and Soul Community Kitchen received a big donation that will help them continue to serve between 175 and 200 free meals to the public every day, six days a week.

Covestro donated $5,000 to the kitchen as part of the company's effort to give back to the community.

The kitchen is located at Simpson United Methodist Church in Moundsville and operates solely on donations and grants.

"We do a lot of meals. We served, last month, almost 4,000 meals, so if we're serving that many meals, you know there's a need," said Sandye Yoho, director.

"The soup kitchen's mission really falls in line with the United Nations sustainable goals, and zero hunger is one of those goals which we, as Covestro, try to support," said Covestro's Vice President and General Plant Manager Jeffrey Bolton.

The kitchen is run by volunteers and is always looking for more help.

You can get involved by calling the church at 304-845-5080.

If you'd like to stop by for a free meal, the kitchen is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.