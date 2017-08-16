Congressman Bill Johnson Visits Belmont County

Congressman Bill Johnson spent the day in Belmont County, where he toured several businesses and spoke with the owners.

The Congressman visited the Snotty Pooch Pet Boutique in St Clairsville. From there, he went to Kelly's Suite 2., which is an interior design and construction business.

He also spoke at St Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon where he talked about the importance of small business with in the community.

"It's important for me to know what the the people here in Eastern and Southeastern Ohio are going through everyday. Belmont County is a very, very important county in this eighteen county district that I represent, so I love getting out and talking to them," said Congressman Johnson.

Later, Congressman Johnson will be in Smithfield, Ohio, where he will attend the Jefferson County Fair.