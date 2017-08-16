New Natural-Gas-Fired Power Plant Expected To Bring 600 Jobs

A new natural-gas-fired power plant is headed to the Ohio Valley and could be bringing 600 construction jobs with it.

Officials said this new plant is all about having an environmental and economic impact.

The new plant will be 30 to 40 percent more efficient than older technologies and will also utilize local natural gas, which should boost the economy.

The natural-gas-fired power plant will be located on a 60-acre lot in the Harrison County Industrial Park.

Currently, officials are in the process of getting permits approved, but once they are, construction is expected to start within the next year. An opening date is set for 2021.

Harrison County Commissioner Dale Norris says he believes the new plant will boost the local economy.

"I think the impact with the oil and gas industry and having the plants in our county is going to attract businesses like this to our county and help for our economic growth and help with jobs, we'd like to see people in the county have, and be able to live here and raise their families here," Norris said.

Officials said once construction is completed, 30 to 50 full time jobs will also be offered at the plant.

