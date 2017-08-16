Dr. Daniel Joseph Honored as 2017 Light of the Valley

For 11 years, the Light of the Valley luncheon has served as the Wheeling YMCA's largest fundraiser and as an opportunity to honor a local person who has given back, especially to children.

This year's Dr. Lee Jones Patrol of Youth Award was given to Dr. Daniel Joseph.

Dr. Joseph is known throughout the Ohio Valley for his orthodontic practice, the Wheeling Vintage Race Boat Regatta, his support of Easter Seals, and his willingness to help others.

"It's not about me. It's about all the people that are around me: a great wife, wonderful family, tremendous friends that have done so much for the Valley. I'm picking up the award, but their finger prints are all over it. It's not just me," said Dr. Joseph.

The guest speaker of this year's luncheon was Jim Rooney. Rooney is the founder of FirstLink and has family ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As the largest fundraiser of the year, a check was presented to the YMCA. More than $52,000 was raised.

"The Wheeling YMCA, our motto has always been that we do not turn anybody away that does not have the ability to pay. We have a large turn out all the time, but unfortunately a lot of those kids need assistance financially, and events like this help us provide that," said YMCA Executive Director Adam Shinsky.

Dr. Joseph said in his speech that sometimes people will ask him how they can repay him. His advice? One day you may meet a person that needs your help. Make sure to pay it forward.