Local Hospitals Experiencing Phone Issues

If you've tried to call one of the local Alecto Hospital facilities on Wednesday, you may have been met with a busy tone or a message that says 'all circuits are busy now'.

Officials with the Hospital say they are working through issues with their phone service provider, and they don't know what caused the interruption of service or when service will be restored.

Right now, anyone trying to call any of the three Alecto facilities cannot get through, and there is no alternative way to contact them.

Inside the hospitals, employees have switched over to cellular service to be able to make phone calls.

We'll keep you updated on this story.