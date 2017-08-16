Belmont County Eastern & Northern Division Court Building Will Reopen Soon After Fire

It's been a long summer for Belmont County's Northern and Eastern Division Courts.

In early May, the building in Bellaire was struck by lightning and caught fire.

Since then, it's been closed for repairs, but it's now about to reopen.

The fire was in the roof, the attic and the courtroom ceiling.

But the smoke and water damage was everywhere.

It ended up being a major job.

Now the work is almost complete.

Outside they are finishing the siding and the sign.

They've basically replaced the whole top half of the building.

"Well they had to replace the whole ceiling in the courtroom and the trusses above it," said Jack Regis, Belmont County facilities manager. "And then they had to take the roof off and replace the roof and they replaced all the shingles on the entire roof."

He said the cost was approximately $500,000.

Now that construction is complete, cleaning is under way.

"We've been deep cleaning everything for several days," said Joe Kutcher, a housekeeping staff member with Belmont County Building and Grounds.

The clerks will be the first to move back in.

They've been in the old East Coast Metals building all summer.

They've driven back and forth to court four days a week.

"Some of my clerks will go out to court and then they'll fax us the work sheets and then the girls back at the office will have to type of the entries," said Donna Cottage, clerk of courts. "And then if the defendants have to pay a fine, they have to drive all the way from St. Clairsville to Bellaire to pay it. So it's going to be nice that we're all going to be back in one building."

They'll move back in perhaps by next Wednesday.

"It will take them a day or so later so it will be maybe next Wednesday or Thursday at the latest," said Regis. "And then we want to hopefully have court up and running by the end of August."

They continue to give credit to firefighters for their quick response and action.

And they also give credit to the employee of the business next door, who discovered the smoke in the early hours of the morning that day in early May.

They say if he hadn't seen it, the entire building would have gone up in flames.