Generous Donors Help Wheeling Woman Who Lost Leg During Floods

Two days ago, we told you the story of Florence Smith, a Wheeling woman who lost her leg to infection after a flash flood.

We have some good news to pass on tonight.

Florence has been given stair lifts for her home, thanks to some generous donors, as well as a motorized wheelchair from Easter Seals.

And her GoFundMe page has raised more than $7100 of the $7500 goal.

If you'd like, you can still donate at GoFundMe.com/FlorenceSmith.