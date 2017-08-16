Generous Donors Help Woman Who Lost Leg During Floods - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Generous Donors Help Woman Who Lost Leg During Floods

Posted: Updated:

Two days ago, we told you the story of Florence Smith, a Wheeling woman who lost her leg to infection after a flash flood.

We have some good news to pass on tonight.

Florence has been given stair lifts for her home, thanks to some generous donors, as well as a motorized wheelchair from Easter Seals.

RELATED: Wheeling woman asks for community help after losing leg in flood

And her GoFundMe page has raised more than $7100 of the $7500 goal.

If you'd like, you can still donate at GoFundMe.com/FlorenceSmith.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.